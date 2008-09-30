The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What's Taito Bringing To TGS?

We know what Square Enix is bringing to this year's Tokyo Game Show. The Japanese publisher is armed with some big guns — Final Fantasy XIII, Dragon Quest IX and Star Ocean: The Last Hope — one of which will actually be playable. But what about its little subsidiary, Taito? It makes games too!

While Taito's offerings aren't the stuff of attention grabbing headlines and long queues, it has a few tricks up its sleeve; Gardening Mama for the Nintendo DS for one, giving "Mama" something to occupy her time between meals in Cooking Mama 2 for the Wii. There's also Space Puzzle Bobble, which you'll find me hunched over at the Makuhari Messe this year.

Get excited... on a very small scale.

Taito TGS 2008 [Taito via DS Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles