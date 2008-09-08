What's Wrong With the Niche Market? The 'Guitar Praise' Problem

With the announcement of Guitar Praise, the Guitar Hero knockoff with a Christian twist, came a new round of 'Isn't there a commandment about stealing? Surely that applies to IP, right?'. Simon Parkin took a look at why Christian-themed gaming is so maligned; who cares if people are catering to a niche market? He does concede that in some cases, like the really awful looking Zoo Race (Destructoid aptly summed up the results of that little debacle as looking 'like someone handed [the designer]a bag of cocaine and a Quake mod and said "Go crazy".') it's less about Christianity and more about poorly made games: