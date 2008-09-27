What's Your Biggest Gaming Get?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink. No. Pour yourself two or three drinks. It's Friday, time for TELL US DAMMIT. Here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Who knows!

Question: What is your biggest gaming get? What is the best deal you've got on a game purchase?

  • MADTurnIP Guest

    Ebay - PS3 (40Gb) + 4 controllers + Assasins creed + GT5 Prologue + Civilisation + Warhawk + BD controller + stand = AU$400

    It was a buy it now sale and I bought it within about 5 minutes of it being listed. I now have it with a new 500Gb harddrive. Bargain!

  • Cav Guest

    I had badgered teh owner of my local videi store to sell me his copy of Breath of Fire II on the SNES for years - even offered him $75. He eventually sold off all of his SNES games, I picked it up for $15 ... worth a hell of a lot more now

  • Anonymous Tipster Guest

    i went to eb games to buy project gotham racing 3 for $14 i think and when i got home i opened it up and found a brand new copy of project gotham racing 4 in the cover :) When project gotham racing 4 came out in australia it cost around $100.

    so i saved $85

    AND IM PISSED OFF BCOZ I WANTED PROJECT GOTHAM 3 :P

  • Goraxium Guest

    I got God Of War for $27AU about a week after it was released, even though other places were selling it for $90+.

  • CloneTrooper Guest

    Probably have to be taking the underwhelming Force Unleashed back within a week, getting 93.50 back on it with an Edge Card, traded the equally underwhelming Assassins Creed and my second copy of Oblivion in as well...coming to a total of around 136 dollars...

    Which all paid for Far Cry 2 Special Edition, leaving 6 dollars left over...plus the 2 $10 Gift Cards I got for the games Traded towards Far Cry 2...which I then used to get Call of Duty 2 for Half Price in EB's Half Price sale...with about $1.50 left over...which happens to be around the amouont of money left owing on my Fallout 3 pre-order ;)

    Haha

