What's Your Biggest Gaming Get?

Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink. No. Pour yourself two or three drinks. It's Friday, time for TELL US DAMMIT. Here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Who knows!

Question: What is your biggest gaming get? What is the best deal you've got on a game purchase?