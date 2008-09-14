When Gamers Have Teh Babyz

Oh, you might think this is soooooo kewte but really, I see about a dozen child protective services cases in this post by Screwattack. It's a gallery of cosplay kids and since they all appear younger than 6, I'm guessing they were not fully participating in these sartorial choices. You know, dress your kid like Master Chief, you're just asking for a neglect inquiry.

