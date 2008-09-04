Where To Get Your LBP Nariko SackGirl

The location of the final and possibly best LittleBigPlanet pre-order item has been revealed! The official LPB news site has announced that the Nariko SackGirl is an exclusive pre-order bonus from Best Buy stores in the U.S., meaning I might have to tuck away my pride and finally buy $US5 of potential game from the retailer, though since Best Buy generally puts their pre-order bonus stuff inside the placeholder boxes on the shelves, it might mean I can snag that code along with the GameStop Kratos for an extra $US 5.
The Nariko outfit in the UK can be snagged by pre-ordering the game through Play.com, while gamers in the ice spider-infested wilds of Canada are urged to wait a bit longer for an announcement the fiery warrior's sackcloth doppleganger.
There's no news yet on the Aussie release date.
Pre-order: And finally...Nariko SackGirl [LittleBigPlanet News - Thanks Dave!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink