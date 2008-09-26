Which Of These Is Not A Trap?

Here, three Japanese celebrities promote Hudson's latest Momotaro Densetsu game in the 20th anniversary of the popular Japanese series. Famitsu notes that Hudson has railed in a "new-half" (aka, a "shemale") for the promotion. So, two of them were born women, and one of them is actually a women. So, who's who? Rather, who's what?

『桃太郎電鉄 20周年』のテレビCMにニューハーフなニューフェイス [Famitsu]