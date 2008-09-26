Which Of These Is Not A Trap?

Here, three Japanese celebrities promote Hudson's latest Momotaro Densetsu game in the 20th anniversary of the popular Japanese series. Famitsu notes that Hudson has railed in a "new-half" (aka, a "shemale") for the promotion. So, two of them were born women, and one of them is actually a women. So, who's who? Rather, who's what?
『桃太郎電鉄 20周年』のテレビCMにニューハーフなニューフェイス [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink