White Knight Chronicles Officially Dated For Japan!

The Level 5 developed PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles has finally been dated: The game will be released in Japan on December 25, 2008. The RPG follows the relationship between a girl and a hero named Lenard who transforms into the White Knight. In an interview with Famitsu, Level 5's Akihiro Hino states that "game development isn't over yet" and "this is the biggest game Level 5 has ever developed." About the PS3, Hino added:

This is the first, big RPG that the PS3 has been waiting for.

New White Knight Chronicles screens below.



[2chan]