The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

White Knight Chronicles Officially Dated For Japan!

The Level 5 developed PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles has finally been dated: The game will be released in Japan on December 25, 2008. The RPG follows the relationship between a girl and a hero named Lenard who transforms into the White Knight. In an interview with Famitsu, Level 5's Akihiro Hino states that "game development isn't over yet" and "this is the biggest game Level 5 has ever developed." About the PS3, Hino added:

This is the first, big RPG that the PS3 has been waiting for.

New White Knight Chronicles screens below.

[2chan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles