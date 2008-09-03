White Knight Story Still Alive, Still Kicking

White Knight Story looks hot. Or, least it did last time we saw it. Which was at TGS. Been a long time between showings for the game, leading some to wonder where the hell it had got to, but Level 5 have updated the game's website to confirm that, yes, it's still around. And what more, we should be seeing more of it soon, the site saying 'The day of awakening is coming soon". How soon? The Tokyo Game Show kicks off in a bit over a month, that's unlikely to be a coincidence.

White Knight Story [Level 5, via Wired]