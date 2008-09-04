Who Wants Trauma Center On Other Platforms?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Game site Go Nintendo brings word that Atlus has sent out a Trauma Center survey — trying to find out player's likes, dislikes and whatnot. Here's the interesting big: Atlus asks players if they'd like to see Trauma Center on another platform. Those who finish the survey get the pictured nurse Angie Trauma Center: Under the Knife 2 art.

The Trauma Center games have appeared on the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii. Any interest to see it elsewhere?

Trauma Center survey comes with Nurse Angie art, questions of other platforms [Go Nintendo]

