The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why US 7-Elevens Suddenly Love Gamers

Earlier today I posted a rumour about the price and release date for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. It came from, of all places, 7-Eleven. Turns out that the convenience chain is growing increasingly interesting in the gamer demographic.

How interested? Interested enough to start tracking sales and, over the course of the next few months, to start taking pre-orders on a number of video games.

Our Slurpee-sources tell us these 7-Eleven gaming facts:

One out of ever two 7-Eleven customers own a gaming system.

Nearly 3,200 stores had considerable Madden sales the first week of the game's release.

More than 25 percent of Madden sales at 7-Elevens occurred between midnight and 1 a.m.

What's that mean to you John Q Customer? Why that starting this month 7-Eleven is going to start selling the seven "highest potential games" introduced for the holiday wind up.

Those games include Lich, Guitar Hero World Tour, Fallout 3, 007: Quantum of Solace and Gears of War 2.

The stores will soon have point of purchase signs set up for video game pre-sales.

Games will all be available at midnight on the day the game is released.

Comments

  • Rahlyn Guest

    Actually, you're wrong Nilus. I live in Anchroage, Alaska and I can tell you for a fact that there are NO 7-11s here, but at least 2 Gamestops just in Anchorage.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles