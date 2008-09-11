Why Does Dead Space Have Two Classifications?

Dead Space might have been banned elsewhere, but in Australia, it's free and clear with not one, but two MA15+ ratings - one granted on April 21, and another on August 29.

A few readers touched base about the anomaly, with concerns that something might have been altered, given how touchy our classification laws are. Turns out there's no need to worry - EA Australia has happily confirmed that nothing's been changed, and that the later submission was just a courtesy. How kind of it!

Dead Space search results [Classification Board]