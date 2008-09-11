Why Does Dead Space Have Two Classifications?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

deadspace_left.jpgDead Space might have been banned elsewhere, but in Australia, it's free and clear with not one, but two MA15+ ratings - one granted on April 21, and another on August 29.

A few readers touched base about the anomaly, with concerns that something might have been altered, given how touchy our classification laws are. Turns out there's no need to worry - EA Australia has happily confirmed that nothing's been changed, and that the later submission was just a courtesy. How kind of it!

Dead Space search results [Classification Board]

Comments

  • Marcus Guest

    A courtesy? For what?

    0
  • Vanguard Guest

    YOU ARE FUCKING KIDDING ME? THIS CLEARED BUT FALLOUT GOT CHANGED GLOBABLY BECAUSE OF OUR STUPID LAWS?!!

    0

