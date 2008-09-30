Why No Gears Of War 2 For PC? Well, Piracy For One

Epic Games won't be bringing Gears of War 2 to the PC. That's their story and they're stickin' to it. It's "definitely" not happening, swears designer Cliff Bleszinski, pointing to a worsening PC gaming environment.
"The person who is savvy enough to want to have a good PC to upgrade their video card, is a person who is savvy enough to know [BitTorrent]to know all the elements so they can pirate software," says Bleszinski. "Therefore, high-end videogames are suffering very much on the PC."
Hmph! Thanks a lot, assholes. Oh, not you, Cliff. We were talking to the dude stealing your game.
Rubbish.
Epic said Gears 1 wasnt coming to PC when it was released for 360.
Then, six months after its 360 release they announced it was coming for PC.
They just say its not coming to PC so more people go and buy it for the 360. Then, when sales die down, they release it for PC.