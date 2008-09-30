Why No Gears Of War 2 For PC? Well, Piracy For One

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Epic Games won't be bringing Gears of War 2 to the PC. That's their story and they're stickin' to it. It's "definitely" not happening, swears designer Cliff Bleszinski, pointing to a worsening PC gaming environment.

"The person who is savvy enough to want to have a good PC to upgrade their video card, is a person who is savvy enough to know [BitTorrent]to know all the elements so they can pirate software," says Bleszinski. "Therefore, high-end videogames are suffering very much on the PC."

Hmph! Thanks a lot, assholes. Oh, not you, Cliff. We were talking to the dude stealing your game.


  • warcroft @warcroft

    Rubbish.
    Epic said Gears 1 wasnt coming to PC when it was released for 360.
    Then, six months after its 360 release they announced it was coming for PC.
    They just say its not coming to PC so more people go and buy it for the 360. Then, when sales die down, they release it for PC.

  • dartmerc Guest

    Or maybe he knows xbox fans are getting sick of all their games turning up a few months later on PC, tweaked and running better than ever? Although I wouldn't be surprised if this 'decisions' was 'changed' after the game launches and they've sucked in people who would have probably waited for the PC counterpart.

    http://ihavetheprincess.wordpress.com

    • Brady Guest

      The traditional thinkers PC game is dead. No more Zork no more Baldur's Gate no more Monkey Island (remakes dont fucking count!) no more Blake Stone no more Lost Secret of the Rainforest...PC gaming is second to console gaming now sadly...we're all adjusting.

  • Scared Guest

    Maybe if Epic didn't give us PC gamers crap console ports as an after thought they may get better sales.

    PC gamers hate to feel like 2nd rate gamers with us getting the scraps. Epic has abandoned their PC fanbase which made them who they are and now the fans are abandoning Epic.

  • VooDoo Guest

    the xbox mob was not to happy when it was announced coming to pc with more stuff, but pc gamers would of actually paid for it if it was half decent but they give us windows lives for the online mp, really they should be estatic with the handfuls of sales they did get as that game was not worth paying for.

  • The Gunslinger Guest

    Not meaning to diss Gears 2 here, but could it be that Cliff's worried his game won't stand up to PC Gamers' standards? If we like a game and think it's value for money, we'll buy it. If it's a heap of shit and a ripoff, we simply pirate it. I don't approve of pirating but it is a good way for honest gamers to make a stand against bullshit games.

  • 2c-b Guest

    The problem lies with the design skills of the developers. Many simply aren't catering to what the PC crowd desires. Computer gamers are highly judgmental of the games they play, and there are many requirements that must be met before something is deemed worth purchasing.

    The trouble is that developers like Epic can't even meet the quality set by games in the late 90's. Games like Half-life, System Shock 2, and Deus Ex placed the bar incredibly high for story telling and immersion. Epic instead just makes all their single player games on the same philosophy of Unreal 1. The graphics being the main selling point, then the shooting, with the story as nothing more than a mere afterthought. Unreal 1 only succeeded because HL, SS2 and DE weren't released yet, and it only had Quake2's mediocre storyline to compete with. It was also released during a time when even having a graphics card was considered special, and people who did have one wanted something to show off with.

    While their approach worked for Unreal 1, when they tried the same thing in Unreal 2 (focus on graphics, story takes a backseat) they failed. Sadly, they didn't even realise WHY they failed. Instead, they took their philosophy of graphics first, story last, and went to the console market. Since console gamers weren't privy to the brilliant PC fps games of the late 90's, Epic's Gears of War recieved praise similar to how the original unreal did. When it eventually came out on PC, the PC gamers weren't impressed with it. Not only had it been done before, but it also served to infuriate PC gamers by requiring some ridiculous windows account just to save the game.

    Eventually console gamers are going to be in the position that us PC gamers are now - having already been privy to such brilliant titles, the expectations for new releases will be much higher. And when Epic releases generic shooter #23 with life like graphics but no storyline, the console gamers aren't going to fall for it. To which Epic will probably respond, "PIRATES!".

  • dartmerc Guest

    2c-b, excellent point. Where as console gamers have the habit of buying the latest, newest games, PC gamers stick with quality.
    I buy new games for my PS3 frequently. Luckily there have been good games lately, but sometimes it feels like I'm simply purchasing the best of the bunch, rather than an actual good game. I know back in my PC days, if a game didn't stand up against what I was playing, I wouldn't consider buying it.
    I think it's a combination of the fact that quality PC titles have been around longer, and that most serious PC players lan, and a good lan game is one that has proven itself and usually has reasonable system specs.

