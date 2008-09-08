The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why No Mega-Man In Super Smash Bros.? Inafune Says, 'Ask Nintendo'

With all those gajillion characters in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, there was one glaring omission: Mega-Man. The Capcom mascott seems like a sure fit for Smash Bros. So what gives? Did Capcom refuse to let the character appear in the game? Mega-Man creator Keiji Inafune answers:

That is probably a question better suited for Nintendo than for Capcom. If they were to ask, I see no reason to say no. We'll see what happens.

Does that mean Nintendo didn't ask? If so, why didn't it? Questions, questions, questions. There's more questions over at the official Capcom Blog. Answers, too. Read them if you like.

Inafune-san Answers Your Questions! [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles