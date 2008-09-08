Why No Mega-Man In Super Smash Bros.? Inafune Says, 'Ask Nintendo'

With all those gajillion characters in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, there was one glaring omission: Mega-Man. The Capcom mascott seems like a sure fit for Smash Bros. So what gives? Did Capcom refuse to let the character appear in the game? Mega-Man creator Keiji Inafune answers:

That is probably a question better suited for Nintendo than for Capcom. If they were to ask, I see no reason to say no. We'll see what happens.

Does that mean Nintendo didn't ask? If so, why didn't it? Questions, questions, questions. There's more questions over at the official Capcom Blog. Answers, too. Read them if you like.

Inafune-san Answers Your Questions! [Capcom]