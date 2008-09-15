The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why People Didn't Like The Clone Wars

Many didn't like The Clone Wars and maybe you don't like it either. Actor Sam Witwer, who did the motion capture and voice work for Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice in The Force Unleashed, has a viable theory why:

On The Clone Wars issue, my take is I just feel like that would have been better represented on television. It was designed for television and it would have been seen in a completely different context if you saw a thirty minute story and then the next week a thirty minute story and if two weeks in a row are about Jabba the Hutt's son, "that's fine, let's move on. Let's get some more Clone War stories... What else happened?" I think when you put it in a theatre, you're not only up against people like Pixar, but you are up against all of the other Star Wars movies, so I feel like it was a little bit handicapped and I personally feel like people are going to come back to the cartoon and go "You know what? This is great. We were hard on this." I understand why they were, because they put it in a different arena, a completely different playing field and again I don't think that is where it was designed to be. Would you agree with that?

Well, would you?

Quint chats with Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice [Ain't It Cool News]

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    Ok, fair point. Can he tell us now why Force Unleashed is so bad?

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I'll never get over how ugly the Force Unleashed version of the apprentice is compared to SC4...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles