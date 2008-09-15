Why People Didn't Like The Clone Wars

Many didn't like The Clone Wars and maybe you don't like it either. Actor Sam Witwer, who did the motion capture and voice work for Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice in The Force Unleashed, has a viable theory why:

On The Clone Wars issue, my take is I just feel like that would have been better represented on television. It was designed for television and it would have been seen in a completely different context if you saw a thirty minute story and then the next week a thirty minute story and if two weeks in a row are about Jabba the Hutt's son, "that's fine, let's move on. Let's get some more Clone War stories... What else happened?" I think when you put it in a theatre, you're not only up against people like Pixar, but you are up against all of the other Star Wars movies, so I feel like it was a little bit handicapped and I personally feel like people are going to come back to the cartoon and go "You know what? This is great. We were hard on this." I understand why they were, because they put it in a different arena, a completely different playing field and again I don't think that is where it was designed to be. Would you agree with that?

Well, would you?

