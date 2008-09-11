Why Tales of Vesperia Is On Xbox 360 Explained (Well, Sorta)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox 360 exclusive Tales of Vesperia has done solid business in Japan. That's not a surprise, as the Tales team says the franchise's "anime RPG" style is appealing to players. The surprise part is the Xbox 360. But, the Xbox 360 traditionally hasn't been a big hit in Japan. So Namco Bandai's decision to bring the last in the Tales franchise to Microsoft's game machine seems, well, a peculiar choice. Former Team Ninja head Tomonobu Itagaki put it best: "Nobody in Japan buys an Xbox on accident". So, why was the impetus for Namco Bandai? The game's chief director Yoshihito Higuchi explains:

So for Tales of Vesperia, we really wanted to do it in HD, which meant we decided the PS2 was out. Tales of the Abyss was a big hit for us on the PS2, and we wanted to do something like that again. That plan was rejected, so we thought about how things would play out. And that's when we decided to put the game on the next-gen Xbox 360.

Sure, that doesn't really explain where the PS3 factors in. Maybe it did, maybe it didn't. If former Xbox 360 exclusive Eternal Sonata's coming to the PS3 is any indication of how Namco Bandai is doing business these days, don't be surprised when ToV gets a PLAYSTATION 3 release. No, really, don't.

