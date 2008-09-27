Wicked Launches Ace Online... Again

How many launches can one game have? Ace Online first saw life in North America as Space Cowboy Online back in 2006, only to be shut down last year to to licence reshuffling. Now Ace Online lives again, and while just about anyone could have been playing the free-to-play MMO for quite some time now, but as with any F-T-P online game, it isn't truly launched until the Item Mall opens, and open it has. The spaceship combat with strong PVP overtones officially launches today on the Suba Games platform, and to celebrate Suba is offering players a special "Newbie Bundle" in the mall, which includes a Power Leveling Set that increases XP, item drops, and money earned by 30%. The exclusive promotion is only available until next Friday, so if you are so inclined, be so inclined quickly.

WICKED INTERACTIVE'S ACE ONLINE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TODAY

The Free to Play Flight-Action MMORPG now features an Item Mall with membership bundles, character and equipment upgrades, power-ups, accessories and more—"Newbie" Item Packages Available for Free to New Players Until Oct. 3

Toronto, CANADA-September 26, 2008-Wicked Interactive (www.wickedinteractiveltd.com), a North American MMO publisher, today announced the official launch of ACE Online on the Suba Games platform. Starting today, all gamers can join the fast-growing ACE Online community by going to www.subagames.com and registering for a Suba Games account. To coincide with ACE Online's full release, Wicked Interactive is launching an in-game Item Mall, as well as offering exclusive launch promotions and bonuses to new players.

ACE Online's item mall will offer a wide variety of cool and helpful items for avid ACE pilots. These include fully-featured "membership bundles", which extend a character's abilities and options considerably for up to three months at a time! The item mall will also offer stat-increasing character and equipment modifications, basic items and power-ups, and accessories which allow players to customise their gear's appearance to their own personal tastes.

In honour of ACE Online's launch, and the grand opening of the in-game item mall, Suba Games is offering new players a special "Newbie Bundle". This bundle includes an assortment of five valuable in-game items with real cash value, including a "Power Leveling Set", which temporarily increases the amount of experience gained, items dropped, and money earned, by 30%. This bundle will be extremely helpful to new players in getting their "gear" off the ground. This is an exclusive promotion in commemoration of ACE Online's full release and will only be available until Friday October 3rd, 2008, so sign up now!

"The official launch of ACE Online is a milestone achievement for the Wicked Interactive team. It marks the first official release on the SUBA Games platform," said Stanley Yu, CEO of Wicked Interactive Ltd.

"With our new player package we are making it easy for new players to dive right into the game's burgeoning online community."

ACE Online is a 3D space shooter that combines action and MMORPG elements. Developed by MasangSoft, one of Korea's most renowned gaming enterprises, the game puts players in the role of fighter pilots and behind the controls of ships known as "Gears". As players traverse this intergalactic world at war, they will complete missions and engage other players in intense aerial dogfights.

ACE Online injects action and shooting elements into the traditional MMORPG formula. Players have complete control over their gear and must engage enemies directly in combat - relying on quick shooting and skillful manoeuvring in order to survive. As players progress through the game, they acquire credits which can be used in the game's item shop to purchase hundreds of customizable weapons and add-ons for their "gear". Players can then fly their "gear" into immense online space battles as part of ACE Online's "Nation Wars" PvP system. These RPG elements add a layer of personal customisation and multiplayer strategy to ACE Online's already action-packed gameplay. Through the blend of these two gameplay genres, ACE Online offers a fully unique and unrivaled MMO experience.

Key Features of ACE Online:

Free to download and free to play, no monthly subscription fee

Inventive mix of MMORPG strategy and social elements with action-packed aerial combat

Four unique "Gears" to choose from, each with its own unique strengths and weaknesses

Deep leveling and gear customisation systems - literally hundreds of customizable weapons

and add-ons

Nations Wars PvP Combat - engage other players and nations in massive air battles

Voice Chat - communicate with squad-mates in-game

For more information about Wicked Interactive, ACE Online or SUBA Games, please visit www.wickedinteractiveltd.com or www.subagames.com.