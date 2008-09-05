Wii Dongle Might (MIGHT) Unbrick Your Bricked Wii

This thing's called the Wii Recovery Dongle. You clip it into your Wii's GameCube memory card slot and, if you're in possession of a bricked Wii, it might (provided you've got the skills) just help you save your console. Might. To be honest the specifics are waaaaay over our heads, so if you've got a dead Wii on your hands and would like a more detailed run-down, the kids at HackMii are the ones to see.

