Wii Fit Girl Pays Back Boyfriend

Alright! Who wants to see a dude with his pants down around his ankles hula-hooping on Wii Fit?! Wow, you guys are gonna tear your rotator cuffs waving your arms like that. Here's "Gio," the tongue-wagging boyfriend who "secretly" taped Wii Fit Girl Lauren Bernat back in June, creating a YouTube (but not viral marketing, insisted Nintendo) sensation. Lauren got revenge a week ago on the Tyra Banks Show, convincing her sweetums to drop trow and rotate his arse on national syndicated TV. You go, girl.

