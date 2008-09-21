Wii Fit Girl Pays Back Boyfriend

Alright! Who wants to see a dude with his pants down around his ankles hula-hooping on Wii Fit?! Wow, you guys are gonna tear your rotator cuffs waving your arms like that. Here's "Gio," the tongue-wagging boyfriend who "secretly" taped Wii Fit Girl Lauren Bernat back in June, creating a YouTube (but not viral marketing, insisted Nintendo) sensation. Lauren got revenge a week ago on the Tyra Banks Show, convincing her sweetums to drop trow and rotate his arse on national syndicated TV. You go, girl.

Payback for Wii Fit Girl's Boyfriend [Asylum]