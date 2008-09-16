The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Fit Hits Prime Time

Highlights of a Wii Fit Family Challenge will be airing on Nick at Night next month, Nintendo announced today.

Hosted by Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, the challenge had three families competing in a series of aerobic, yoga, strength training and balance activities using the balance board and Wii Fit. Finalists in the challenge all won a Wii, copy of Wii Fit and an expense-paid trip to Orlando for the Sept. 17 taping.

The championship's highlights will be airing throughout the night on Oct. 9 between prime time progreamming on Nick at Night. Proof positive that someone in America is still using their Balance Board.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles