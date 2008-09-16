Wii Fit Hits Prime Time

Highlights of a Wii Fit Family Challenge will be airing on Nick at Night next month, Nintendo announced today.
Hosted by Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, the challenge had three families competing in a series of aerobic, yoga, strength training and balance activities using the balance board and Wii Fit. Finalists in the challenge all won a Wii, copy of Wii Fit and an expense-paid trip to Orlando for the Sept. 17 taping.
The championship's highlights will be airing throughout the night on Oct. 9 between prime time progreamming on Nick at Night. Proof positive that someone in America is still using their Balance Board.
