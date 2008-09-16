Wii Hacked To Run Copied Game Discs



Hard proof's still thin on the ground with this one, so exercise caution, but it all looks solid enough. The clip above introduces the (not quite ready for release) Wii Backup Loader. Run from the Homebrew Channel, it lets you load modified ISO files on a DVD, so they'll play on your Wii. Or, yeah, to use less innocent-sounding terminology, it'll load pirated Wii games, so they'll play on your Wii.

