The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Music Blares Across America On Oct. 20

Nintendo is hoping that lightning strikes thrice with the October 20th release of Wii Music in North America, the rhythm game that, according to the company, "builds on that inclusive legacy" of Wii Sports and Wii Fit and translates into runaway sales. With more than 60 instruments, including guitar, drums, dog and cheerleader, and over 50 songs, Wii Music aims to bring music performance to the masses.

While the press release highlights the Wii Music elevator pitch, the newly updated product page gives us a look "Beyond the Jam." The playback mode lets you review your jam session with dramatic camera angles and the tone quiz "tests your musical ear by giving you challenges, like putting note-playing Miis in order from lowest to highest pitch."

And how could we ever forget that Wii Music will let us drum in tandem with the Wii Balance Board? We could never forget, is the answer.

Comments

  • calgary painters Guest

    Is this game similar to the rock band type of game or mario paint?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles