Wii Music Lets You Play 'The Cheerleader'

You know, I actually used to be a pretty good cheerleader player back in high school. Thought about forming my own band, dropping out, taking it "on the road," but couldn't hit those high "Pretty!" notes consistently. Eventually I just lost interest in cheerleader playing, because all the chicks go for the tuba player in the end, and because every composition sounded like the soundtrack of insanity. Thank God for Wii Music, which captures that dissonance perfectly. I really can't wait to play the Super Mario Bros. theme in the key of "shrill pep."