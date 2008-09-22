Wii-mote Jog Through Google Map Tokyo

A Japanese modder has mashed Google Maps with the Wii-mote to create "Tokyo-jogging". It works pretty much like Jogging in Wii Sports: Users put the Wii-mote in their pocket and run in place. Instead of running through a Nintendo created background, users can jog (in place) through the streets of Tokyo. The interface looks somewhat slow — but there's potential here!
Tokyo-jogging [Official Site via Digital World Tokyo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink