Wii-mote Jog Through Google Map Tokyo

A Japanese modder has mashed Google Maps with the Wii-mote to create "Tokyo-jogging". It works pretty much like Jogging in Wii Sports: Users put the Wii-mote in their pocket and run in place. Instead of running through a Nintendo created background, users can jog (in place) through the streets of Tokyo. The interface looks somewhat slow — but there's potential here!

