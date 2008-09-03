Will There Be More PS3 or Xbox 360 Games At Tokyo Game Show?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wondering what awaits at the Tokyo Game Show? This should provide an insight. A list of how many titles for each genre and a list for how many games are coming to each platform has been released. Let's start with the game genres:
• Action: 90 titles
• RPG: 35 titles
• "Simulation": 22 titles
• Sports: 20 titles
• Adventure: 14 titles
• Shooting: 11 titles
• Racing: 3 titles

• PC: 98 titles
• DS: 78 titles
• Cell phone: 76 titles
• Wii: 27 titles
• Xbox 360: 14 titles
• PSP: 13 titles
• PS3: 12 titles
• PS2: 8 titles

「東京ゲームショウ2008」出展予定タイトル情報の第1弾が到着 [Dengeki][Pic]

