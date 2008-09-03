Will There Be More PS3 or Xbox 360 Games At Tokyo Game Show?

Wondering what awaits at the Tokyo Game Show? This should provide an insight. A list of how many titles for each genre and a list for how many games are coming to each platform has been released. Let's start with the game genres:
• Action: 90 titles
• RPG: 35 titles
• "Simulation": 22 titles
• Sports: 20 titles
• Adventure: 14 titles
• Shooting: 11 titles
• Racing: 3 titles
Hit the jump for the major platform breakdown!
• PC: 98 titles
• DS: 78 titles
• Cell phone: 76 titles
• Wii: 27 titles
• Xbox 360: 14 titles
• PSP: 13 titles
• PS3: 12 titles
• PS2: 8 titles
「東京ゲームショウ2008」出展予定タイトル情報の第1弾が到着 [Dengeki][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink