Will There Be More PS3 or Xbox 360 Games At Tokyo Game Show?

Wondering what awaits at the Tokyo Game Show? This should provide an insight. A list of how many titles for each genre and a list for how many games are coming to each platform has been released. Let's start with the game genres:

• Action: 90 titles

• RPG: 35 titles

• "Simulation": 22 titles

• Sports: 20 titles

• Adventure: 14 titles

• Shooting: 11 titles

• Racing: 3 titles

Hit the jump for the major platform breakdown!

• PC: 98 titles

• DS: 78 titles

• Cell phone: 76 titles

• Wii: 27 titles

• Xbox 360: 14 titles

• PSP: 13 titles

• PS3: 12 titles

• PS2: 8 titles

