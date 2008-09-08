The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Will Wright Prefers Really High Sales to Really High Scores

The build-up for this title has been immense — and the reviews are rolling in. There were those first Spore reviews, and yes, there were pros and there were cons. Many don't like that the gameplay for Spore really isn't all that complex. It's too casual, some say! What does Will Wright think of the reviews, though?

We were very focused, if anything, on making a game for more casual players. Spore has more depth than, let's say, The Sims did. But we looked at the Metacritic scores for Sims 2, which was around 90, and something like Half-Life, which was 97, and we decided — quite a while back — that we would rather have the Metacritic and sales of "Sims 2″ than the Metacritic and sales of Half-Life.

Oh. Okay.

Will Wright Reacts To Critical 'Spore' Reviews, Reveals Personal Playing Style [Multiplayer]

  • Scared Guest

    There is a reason that Half-Life is considered one of the best games ever made and VALVe as one of the best developers out there....It could be because they make top quality games. Sure they might not sell as well as the sims and its million expansions but they will get instant sales from past players since they know VALVe just shits quality.

    0

