Will Wright Prefers Really High Sales to Really High Scores

The build-up for this title has been immense — and the reviews are rolling in. There were those first Spore reviews, and yes, there were pros and there were cons. Many don't like that the gameplay for Spore really isn't all that complex. It's too casual, some say! What does Will Wright think of the reviews, though?

We were very focused, if anything, on making a game for more casual players. Spore has more depth than, let's say, The Sims did. But we looked at the Metacritic scores for Sims 2, which was around 90, and something like Half-Life, which was 97, and we decided — quite a while back — that we would rather have the Metacritic and sales of "Sims 2″ than the Metacritic and sales of Half-Life.

Oh. Okay.

