Will Wright's Favourite Games

Will Wright is such a deep thinker that he doesn't have favourite games, he has favourite franchises. MSNBC recently spoke with the man behind Spore and all things Sims to get his fave five for gaming.

Here's the run down:

Civilization series

Grand Theft Auto series

Battlefield series

Advance Wars on the DS

Flight Simulator series

Wright ownership of a DS confirmed. Now hit up the link for why Wright likes these games.

