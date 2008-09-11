The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Will Wright's Favourite Games

Will Wright is such a deep thinker that he doesn't have favourite games, he has favourite franchises. MSNBC recently spoke with the man behind Spore and all things Sims to get his fave five for gaming.

Here's the run down:

Civilization series
Grand Theft Auto series
Battlefield series
Advance Wars on the DS
Flight Simulator series

Wright ownership of a DS confirmed. Now hit up the link for why Wright likes these games.

Will Wright Picks His Top Five Games [MSNBC, thanks Pugnate]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles