Will Wright's Favourite Games

Will Wright is such a deep thinker that he doesn't have favourite games, he has favourite franchises. MSNBC recently spoke with the man behind Spore and all things Sims to get his fave five for gaming.
Here's the run down:
Civilization series
Grand Theft Auto series
Battlefield series
Advance Wars on the DS
Flight Simulator series
Wright ownership of a DS confirmed. Now hit up the link for why Wright likes these games.
Will Wright Picks His Top Five Games [MSNBC, thanks Pugnate]
