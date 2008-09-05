Win A Copy Of Too Human, Too Easy

Microsoft has kindly provided us with five copies of Too Human on Xbox 360 to give away. Of course, we can't just pick five readers to hand the game to - no, we need some competition. Some fierce competition. To this end, we're asking you to post a comment to this story. In it, you need to propose a name and sub-title for the sequel to Too Human. For instance:

Too Human 2: Even More Human

Do this, and you're in with a chance. It's simple, see!

Be sure to include your email address in the provided field when you comment so we can contact you if you win. And yes, you can enter as many times as you like, but you're only eligible for a single copy. Also note this competition is open to residents of Australia and NZ only. Winners will be announced this time next week.

Now, let me hear your ideas! Note that any comments that are not competition entries will be deleted to prevent confusion.