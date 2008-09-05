The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Win A Copy Of Too Human, Too Easy

tooh_wide.jpgMicrosoft has kindly provided us with five copies of Too Human on Xbox 360 to give away. Of course, we can't just pick five readers to hand the game to - no, we need some competition. Some fierce competition. To this end, we're asking you to post a comment to this story. In it, you need to propose a name and sub-title for the sequel to Too Human. For instance:

Too Human 2: Even More Human

Do this, and you're in with a chance. It's simple, see!

Be sure to include your email address in the provided field when you comment so we can contact you if you win. And yes, you can enter as many times as you like, but you're only eligible for a single copy. Also note this competition is open to residents of Australia and NZ only. Winners will be announced this time next week.

Now, let me hear your ideas! Note that any comments that are not competition entries will be deleted to prevent confusion.

Comments

  • Kaelora Guest

    Too Human: Dyack Strikes Back

    0
  • Dang Guest

    Two Humans: When one wasn't enough

    0
  • Jess Guest

    Too Human: Part Too.

    0
  • Robert Byrne Guest

    Sub Human: Absolute Damnation

    0
  • Craig Guest

    Too Human: More human than human

    0
  • Charcoal Guest

    Too Human 2: Electric Boogaloo

    0
  • E Chan Guest

    Too Human, To Die

    0
  • Fashigady Guest

    Too Human 2: Still Too Human By Far

    0
  • Robert Byrne Guest

    Too Human: The Rites of Baldur

    0
  • den Guest

    Too Human 2: Humans Through and Through

    0
  • Robert Byrne Guest

    Beyond Human: Fall of the Aesir

    0
  • DerangedStoat Guest

    Dyack: Human Too

    0
  • mcdexx @DexX

    Too Human the Prequel: Not Quite Human Enough
    Three Human
    Too Point Five Human
    Too and a Half Human (with voiceover work from Charlie Sheen)
    Too Humaner (with Too Humanest rounding out the trilogy)
    Tutu Human (with ballet minigames)

    And finally, the ultimate in redundancy:

    Too Human Two: Too, Too Human

    0
  • Paul Utry Guest

    Too Human: It's Personal

    0
  • Farhan Khan Guest

    Too Human: REBORN
    Too Human: REBIRTH
    Too Human: Humanity Lost
    Too Human: Saviour
    Too Human: Reloaded
    Too Human: Rise from the Ashes
    Too Human: The Phoenix

    0
  • Rebound Guest

    Too Human: Too repetitive

    0
  • Farhan Khan Guest

    Too Human: REBORN
    Too Human: REBIRTH
    Too Human: Humanity Lost
    Too Human: Saviour
    Too Human: Reloaded
    Too Human: Rise from the Ashes

    0
  • Adam King Guest

    Too Human - The Cybernetic Wars

    0
  • sam Guest

    Too Human or not To Human

    0
  • rabidpuppy Guest

    Too Human: Err Is

    0
  • rabidpuppy Guest

    Too Human 2: Oh, The Humanity

    0
  • Dominus Guest

    Hmm, how about..

    2 Human, 2 Furious

    Or maybe...

    Too Human: Touche

    0

