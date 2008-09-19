The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Win our Penny Arcade Expo Swag For Pennies A Day

Those of you who have been around on the site for awhile know that I am a cruel craftsman of contests. I like to include site scouring scavenger hunts, math problems, arcane historic knowledge in my quests for free swag.

But I'm also in the midst of planning trips to New York and Tokyo over the next few weeks, so I don't have time to be cruel. Instead, I'm going to allow you to be creative. We have, at Adam's house, a backpack of Penny Arcade Expo swag that need to get into the hands of a faithful reader but quick.

When I asked around in Kotaku Tower for ideas for a contest, Fahey was quick to come up with something equal parts diabolical and fun. Recreate a scene from a video game with pennies. I think he may have been joking, but I'm not. Make sure to include, when you snap your picture, something that says Kotaku on it in the image, so we know you're on the up and up.

Deadline is Sept. 26. Mail all entries to KotakuContestATGmailDOTcom with "PAX" in the subject line and the photo in the body. We'll announce the winner that Monday. Here's what you have a chance of winning:

Among the freebies that we are giving away with our schwag bag are tons of t-shirts (including pretty sweet Fruit Fucker and The Maw shirts) , a Fallout 3 survival guide, a World of Warcraft pet card from this year's WWI in Paris (the Blizzard guys were kind enough to hand one over to us), a ping-pong gun, a Champions Online backpack and plenty of other little do-dads.

And yes, I'm giving away my one and only Vault Boy puppet. Oh the things he has seen.

UPDATE: If you live in a country free of pennies you can use coins of the penny variety from your homeland.

Comments

  • Daniel D Guest

    For a Penny in Australia would you use 20 cent coins? 50 cent coins? 10 cent coins? 5?

    A combination or only a single coin?

    I'm confused :S

    0
  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    I'd use 5c coins myself. Smallest denomination seems the best way to 'convert' the concept. Or pull out an ancient bag of coppers. Doesn't everyone have some old coppers floating around the house?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles