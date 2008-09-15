WipeOut HD Not Only Priced, But Dated As Well

WipeOut HD is a "coming sometime in the future" game no more. Sony have announced when the game will be out, and friends, it will be out soon. September 25, to be precise, and when out on September 25 will set you back $20. For that $20 you're getting, amongst other things, 8 tracks, splitscreen racing (offline only) for two players, or if you're up for a bigger challenge, 8-player online multiplayer.

