WipeOut HD Priced (For Britain)

WipeOut HD should be coming out later this year. It's meant to, anyways, but with this game, you can never be too sure. Anyway, when it does (hopefully) come out later this year, we now know how much it'll cost: £11.99. Which works out to be USD$21, AUD$26, ￥2,260 and, for our South African readers, 172 Rand. You'll need to adjust for local store variations when it hits, though, so expect the US price to be a little lower and the Australian to maybe be a little higher.

  • Grim Guest

    Yikes! Australian gamers actually get a price that's equivalent to overseas prices and NOT 50-100% higher!

