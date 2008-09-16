Wonder why The Fringe's Anna Torv looks familiar?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

annatorv-nariko.jpgThere's a good chance many Playstation 3 owners will have an odd sense of familiarity with Anna Torv, star of new J.J. Abrams show The Fringe. And many have probably already worked out the secret. For those who are still wishing she's a woman they made eyes with in a Melbourne bar, think again. Torv was the face behind the face of Nariko in Heavenly Sword, joining Andy Serkis and his merry team of motion capture artists. So when you were gasping at the beauty of Nariko, a lot of that magic was thanks to Torv. However it's unlikely she will be seen in real life wearing Nariko's outfits. Maybe a write in campaign could get them worked into The Fringe?

And if you are really lucky, maybe you did make eyes in Melbourne. Torv is a Victorian, so you just never know your luck. If you haven't already checked it out "by other means", The Fringe starts tomorrow night locally on Channel Nine.

Comments

  • avsky Guest

    she's.. pretty awesome!

    0
  • Scott Guest

    She looks exactly like Cate Blanchet in the middle picture.

    0
  • AndyN Guest

    She's pretty cute!

    We just might of locked eyes one time in a Melbourne night club...
    I'm a Victorian too! Wow, this is great news, the show is not bad and I'm looking foward for more. :D

    0
  • Michael Guest

    It's actually just called 'Fringe', and it looks promising

    0
  • Sid Brown Guest

    Side note to the above article. Dr. Walter Bishop (in Fringe) is almost a voice and face match to the G Man in Half Life series. Honestly, when watching the original trailers for the show, that was the only thing I could think of, in my head I heard, "...Wake up, Mr. Freeman ... wake up and, smell the aaa shes."

    0
  • Bob Guest

    ...Except that Walter is played by John Noble, who played Denethor in LOTR and has nothing at all to do with Half-life.

    0
  • charlotte Guest

    anna is just so awesome she is one of the best actress's in the world i rekon
    also shes heaps good in fringe

    0
  • Jarnie Guest

    LOL, the chance of locking eyes with her in a nightclub in Melbourne are close to zero....SLIGHT mistake there... she was born in Victoria but is a QUEENSLANDER through and through!! (Just in case you were mistaken too...)

    0
  • susanist Guest

    Ditto on the Cate Blanchette looks. She could be a sister or understudy and will probably benefit as 'TV's' version of Cate.

    0
  • evian Guest

    She DOES look familiar, but not because of the Playstation game. The Cate Blanchett comparison is spot on!

    0
  • evian Guest

    Oh, and not just Cate Blanchett. She also looks a LOT like Laura Prepon, who played Donna on "That 70's Show."

    0
  • Ness Guest

    She also reminds me of Poppy Montgommery from Without a Trace!

    0
  • Reverend Flash Guest

    I always thought that Anna Torv, Laura Prepon, Annie Lennox, and Claire Danes look like they could all come from the same family.

    0

