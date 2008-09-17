World's Biggest Science-Fiction Fair Hits Melbourne in 2010

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

banner.jpgI think it's a fairly safe bet that games and science fiction go together like movies and popcorn. Some may not love both but few would disagree the combo works like a charm.

So I'm happy to share news that the 68th World Science Fiction Convention is coming to Melbourne in September 2010. That makes it Aussiecon4, with the previous Oz editions of the event taking place in 1999, 1985, and 1975. If you've ever liked the idea of being in attendance for the Hugo Awards, this is an ideal opportunity.

You can nab a membership now for $160 until November 3. No idea what happens after that date. Maybe you have to cough up a pancreas to gain entry. With about 3,000 tickets available and a worldwide crowd eager to make the trip, maybe they just know the tickets will all be gone by then. So get 'em if you want 'em!

Australia to host science fiction convention Aussiecon4 [The Courier Mail]

  • Kevin Standlee Guest

    No idea what happens after that date.

    The prices goes up. Worldcon prices increase over time; the sooner you buy, the less you have to pay.

    With about 3,000 tickets available and a worldwide crowd eager to make the trip, maybe they just know the tickets will all be gone by then.

    The 3000-member quote was merely a projection. No Worldcon has ever actually turned people away. There's no limit on the number of people who can purchase a membership. (Worldcons don't actually sell "tickets" -- you buy a "membership" if you want to attend, because it makes you a member of the World Science Fiction Society for that year.) But the sooner you buy, the less you will pay.

