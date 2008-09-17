World's Biggest Science-Fiction Fair Hits Melbourne in 2010

I think it's a fairly safe bet that games and science fiction go together like movies and popcorn. Some may not love both but few would disagree the combo works like a charm.

So I'm happy to share news that the 68th World Science Fiction Convention is coming to Melbourne in September 2010. That makes it Aussiecon4, with the previous Oz editions of the event taking place in 1999, 1985, and 1975. If you've ever liked the idea of being in attendance for the Hugo Awards, this is an ideal opportunity.

You can nab a membership now for $160 until November 3. No idea what happens after that date. Maybe you have to cough up a pancreas to gain entry. With about 3,000 tickets available and a worldwide crowd eager to make the trip, maybe they just know the tickets will all be gone by then. So get 'em if you want 'em!

Australia to host science fiction convention Aussiecon4 [The Courier Mail]