Wow, Double Dragon Played In North Korea

For all the things that the People's Republic does not have, it does have an arcade — as we learned yesterday. And at least some very, very North Korean kids have Double Dragon. This pic was snapped by photographer Eric Lafforgue at Songdowon International Children's Camp, and the kids are playing the Micro Genius clone. Nice to see that even in oppressive regimes, some kids still get to kick arse with Billy and Jimmy.

Billy Vs Jimmy in North Korea [Flickr via Insert Credit]