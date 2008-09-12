WoW Opens Up PvE-to-PvP Transfers

That headline make any sense to you? At all? Great, then this'll be of interest. Blizzard have announced that they're opening Azeroth up, and will be allowing players to transfer their characters from PvE servers to PvP servers. So now there's no excuse for you not to stay in touch with friends and former loved ones. It'll cost you, of course, but hey, what about WoW doesn't cost you?

