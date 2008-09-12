The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

WoW Opens Up PvE-to-PvP Transfers

That headline make any sense to you? At all? Great, then this'll be of interest. Blizzard have announced that they're opening Azeroth up, and will be allowing players to transfer their characters from PvE servers to PvP servers. So now there's no excuse for you not to stay in touch with friends and former loved ones. It'll cost you, of course, but hey, what about WoW doesn't cost you?

PvE-to-PvP Paid Character Transfers Now Open [WoW Forums]

  • Steve Guest

    too little,too late?

    ironic that this is happening on the advent of warhammer being released?

    i think not,i think blizzard are running scared.

    fact is the wow community has been getting milked for years.

