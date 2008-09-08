Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Disgruntled Ex-GameStop Employee Takes it to YouTube For a moment I thought it said "drunk" not "disgruntled". Video sounds the same, anyway.

A Taste of Skate 2 Because face-planting is funny to watch.

BioShock: The Postmortem The good, bad and ugly of harvesting small children for fun and profit.

Overheated Xbox Blamed for Burning Down Home Not exactly a point Microsoft will be listing on the box anytime soon.

The History Of The Defective Xbox 360 Well, we know they burn down houses. That's a big one.

