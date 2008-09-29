The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wrap-o-matic: The Weekend

There was actually a LOT you missed over the weekend. Well worth bouncing back through the pages to catch a lot of big news. Here's just a sampler of the highlights, but there is seriously more tucked away in here for those willing to wander back through the last 10 pages of stories.

Former ESA Head: Game Journalists Helped Make Thompson GamePolitics Calls Out Lowenstein for Thompson Comments Report: New Nintendo DS Coming This Year With Camera, Music Playback Mega Man Hat Keeps Head Warm, Awesome Fable II Online Co-Op So Not Making Launch Date Activision Trademarks 'Dance Hero' Activision - Perhaps Record Companies Should Pay Us Jack Thompson is so Disbarred.... How Disbarred Is He?

