Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Battle.net 2.0 Feature List Oddly, potion duping is out.

Wrath of the Lich King US Date, Price Hopefully it's a worldwide simultaneous release. Don't see why it wouldn't....

Grand Theft Auto IV Tops 10 Million I don't believe anyone thought it was outside the realms of possibility.

X-COM Comes To Steam (And Wicked Cheap Too!) You will not read more exciting news than this today.

Frankenreview: Mercenaries 2: World In Flames Has Mercenaries 2 gone up in flames? The answer's just a click away.

Cthulhu Is Calling Your iPhone A HP Lovecraft game on iPhone? Insanity!