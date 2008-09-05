Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Battle.net 2.0 Feature List Oddly, potion duping is out.
Wrath of the Lich King US Date, Price Hopefully it's a worldwide simultaneous release. Don't see why it wouldn't....
Grand Theft Auto IV Tops 10 Million I don't believe anyone thought it was outside the realms of possibility.
X-COM Comes To Steam (And Wicked Cheap Too!) You will not read more exciting news than this today.
Frankenreview: Mercenaries 2: World In Flames Has Mercenaries 2 gone up in flames? The answer's just a click away.
Cthulhu Is Calling Your iPhone A HP Lovecraft game on iPhone? Insanity!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink