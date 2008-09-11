Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No More Heroes Conceived While On The Toilet What, you've never heard of the toilet epiphany?

Left 4 Dead Demo Coming For Xbox & PC Happy and joy: two things you should be feeling right now.

Frankenreview: Spore Will Wright's best simulation title yet, or a gigantic flop? See what the major gaming sites have to say.

NC Europe, NC Austin and ArenaNet Transform to Become NC West I guess they levelled up.

BioShock PS3 Versus BioShock 360 I know, I know! One's on PS3 and the other... is on Xbox 360! Do I win anything?

Read The 'Ensemble, You're Done Here' Email From Microsoft Sad email is sad.

