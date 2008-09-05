Wrath of the Lich King US Date, Price

I know Gamestop has listed a tentative date for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King for some time now. Now we're getting inside information from 7-Eleven of all places.

According to several different store employees, the game will be streeting on November 4 for $US 40. 7-Eleven, we're told, will be selling the game starting at midnight. Can you imagine? Lining up at 7-Eleven. How odd, though at least there would be Slurpees readily available.