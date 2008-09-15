Wrath of the Lich King Officially Dated, Priced; Collector's Edition Detailed

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King hits stores on Nov. 13 for US$40, Activision-Blizzard announced today.

The much anticipated expansion pack for the ridiculously popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game hits on in North America, Europe, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Russia, simultaneously. A day later, on Nov. 14, the pack hits in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. And the expansion will be available in Korea and the regions of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on November 18. No date has yet been announced for mainland China.

"We're looking forward to launching Wrath of the Lich King and finally giving World of Warcraft players a chance to take on Arthas and his minions," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "Until then, we'll continue to refine and playtest the expansion content to make sure it provides a highly polished and entertaining experience."

Activision also announced that the game will be available in a Collector's Edition for $70. That will include:

— The Art of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, a 208-page book featuring never-before-seen images from the game.

— An exclusive in-game pet: Frosty, the baby frost wyrm.

— A behind-the-scenes DVD containing over an hour of developer interviews, the Wrath of the Lich King intro cinematic with director's commentary, and more.

— The official soundtrack CD, containing 21 epic tracks from the game, along with exclusive bonus tracks.

— A mouse pad featuring a map of the newly opened continent of Northrend.

— Two World of Warcraft Trading Card Game March of the Legion(TM) starter decks, along with two exclusive cards available only in the Collector's Edition.

Lich King has players pursuing the Lich King Arthas Menethil into the frozen continent of Northrend to battle LK's undead army. The expansion will allow player to advance characters to level 80 and gain new abilities. It also introduces several new features including an achievement system, expanded player-vs-player combat, and the Hero Class necromantic death knight.

The pack requires both WoW and Burning Crusade to play.