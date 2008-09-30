XBLA This Week: War World

How the hell did I completely miss a giant robot game coming to Xbox Live Arcade? War World, developed by Third Wave Games and published by Ubisoft, is a third-person action shooter featuring 16 different powerful mechs with a variety of different special abilities. You can play offline in the 100-level arcade mode or death matches against bots, or go online for 8-player multiplayer Capture the Flag, Bomb Assault, Death Match and Team Death Match.
Giant robot combat with online multiplayer for a measly 800 Microsoft points? I might not know much about the title, but it's going to have to suck pretty hard to not be completely worth the price.
This week on Arcade: War World [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]
