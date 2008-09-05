Xbox 360 Gear Gets Cheaper, Save $30 (!!) On A 120GB HDD

This came through the pipe a few days ago, but managed to miss my inbox and hit the spam filter instead. In case you missed it too, Microsoft has dropped the price on several Xbox 360 peripherals, including its network adaptors, headsets and remotes. The discounts range from $20 to $50.

The 360 racing wheel saw the largest drop, from $199.95 to $149.95, while the 120GB HDD saw a modest reduction of $30, from $229.95 to $199.95. Doesn't stop it from remaining damn shameful, considering your local PC shop could sell you the same sized "non-Xbox 360" HDD for $50.

The rest of the pricing info can be found after the jump.

Xbox 360 accessories price drop SYDNEY 1 September 2008 - Microsoft today announced it has lowered the recommended retail price of a number of Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system accessories in Australia. The recommended retail prices (RRP) of the Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel, Wireless Networking Adapter, 120 GB Hard Drive, Headset and Universal Media Remote have all been reduced. The price reductions are as follows: