Xbox 360 Gear Gets Cheaper, Save $30 (!!) On A 120GB HDD

This came through the pipe a few days ago, but managed to miss my inbox and hit the spam filter instead. In case you missed it too, Microsoft has dropped the price on several Xbox 360 peripherals, including its network adaptors, headsets and remotes. The discounts range from $20 to $50.
The 360 racing wheel saw the largest drop, from $199.95 to $149.95, while the 120GB HDD saw a modest reduction of $30, from $229.95 to $199.95. Doesn't stop it from remaining damn shameful, considering your local PC shop could sell you the same sized "non-Xbox 360" HDD for $50.
The rest of the pricing info can be found after the jump.
Xbox 360 accessories price drop
Microsoft today announced it has lowered the recommended retail price of a number of Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system accessories in Australia.
The price reductions are as follows:
About the accessories: • Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel - For true racing enthusiasts who demand unparalleled driving realism at home, the innovatively designed Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel combines form and function with the latest technology in wireless and force feedback. ($149.95 RRP) • Xbox 360 Wireless Networking Adapter - With this 802.11 A/B/G adapter, gamers can chat with friends and play games via Xbox LIVE, as well as stream videos and music to Xbox 360 from a Windows XP Media Centre Edition 2005 and a Windows Vista-based PC — all without the clutter of wires. ($149.95 RRP) • Xbox 360 hard drive (120 GB) - The 120GB detachable hard drive allows gamers to save their games and store other content available from Xbox LIVE Marketplace on their Xbox 360 console. ($199.95 RRP) • Xbox 360 Headset - This heightens the Xbox LIVE experience by letting gamers strategise with teammates or rev-up opponents while playing. ($29.95 RRP) • Xbox 360 Universal Media Remote - This integrated control centre for the entire digital experience lets consumers play DVDs, movies and music, as well as control a TV and their Windows XP Media Centre Edition 2005-based PC controls with a single controller. ($29.95 RRP)
Microsoft recently reduced the recommended retail price of the entire family of Xbox 360 consoles with the Xbox 360 Arcade now priced at AU$ 349.00 RRP*, the Xbox 360 Pro at AU$ 499.00* and the Xbox 360 Elite at the new recommended retail price of AU$ 649.00*.
About the consoles: • Xbox 360 Arcade (RRP AU$ 349.00*) - Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, wireless controller, composite AV cable, 256Mb memory unit and Xbox LIVE 5 game compilation disc including Pac Man Championship Edition and UNO. • Xbox 360 Pro (RRP AU$ 499.00*) - Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, 60GB hard drive, Xbox 360 headset, component High Definition AV cable and an Ethernet Connectivity Cable. • Xbox 360 Elite (RRP AU$ 649.00*) - Includes the black Xbox 360 Elite video game and entertainment system, 120GB hard drive, wireless controller, Xbox 360 headset, component HD AV cable, HDMI cable, an Ethernet Connectivity Cable and a complimentary 30-day trial Xbox LIVE® Gold membership.
the wheel has been a steady $129.95 in a lot of places (JB, EB) for several months now - and it can be had for $100 if you're a thorough, determined shopper.
well worth grabbing at either price, definitely a nice piece of gear. forza and pgr are like completely different experiences with a wheel.