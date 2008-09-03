The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox 360 Hitting 'Upper End' of Graphics Potential

Epic's Gears of War 2 franchise senior producer Rod Fergusson and his magnificent beard point out that the Xbox 360 is starting to get near its max point for graphics. Fergusson does admit that he's not the technical guy, saying, "I mean, I'm not the technical guy". So while Fergusson is not the technical guy, he does offer this about the Xbox 360's graphic's potential:

So I think we're certainly approaching the upper end of it, as far as what developers are able to do with it, but just looking at all the demos we saw today — ours and others — it's clear that all the games just keep improving, and keep pushing that bar...
There will be games in development that won't ship until 2010, and I'm sure they'll look killer, just because, again, they'll have more time with it, and learn from mistakes and optimisations of others. So, I don't know; I think we're getting up there, but I still think there's room to grow.

Wonder what the technical guy thinks.

Xbox 360 'Approaching Upper End' Of Visual Potential [Gamasutra via CVG][Pic]

