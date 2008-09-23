Xbox 360 Jogs To 6 Million In Europe

Xbox 360 owners are now six million strong in Europe. Following one more price adjustment in the territory, dropping the console to as low as £129/€179 and making it cheaper than the Wii, Microsoft has some new boasting material. According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, the chill white box surpassed the six million mark at some point before this post went live. Yes, it's kind of hard to sex this one up.

Microsoft's VP of the Xbox business in Europe Chris Lewis dropped all the right words in a statement, noting "momentum," "community" and entertainment experiences. Finally things are lookin' up for Microsoft. About time those kids got some good news.

