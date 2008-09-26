Xbox 360 Outsells PS3 In Japan. Again.

For the second week in a row, Microsoft outsold Sony on its home turf, with the Xbox 360 beating out the PlayStation 3 on the Media Create weekly sales charts. That's likely due to the console's recent price drop in Japan and the effects of the one-two software punch of Tales of Vesperia and Infinite Undiscovery.

Xbox 360 sales were essentially halved, week-to-week, but it was still enough to beat out Sony on the console front. Nintendo continued not to notice the PS3-360 console war, instead opting to sell another shitload of hardware.

• Nintendo DS - 61,242

• Wii - 29,921

• PSP - 28,674

• Xbox 360 - 13,777

• PlayStation 3 - 8,156

• PlayStation 2 - 7,720