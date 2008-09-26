The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 Outsells PS3 In Japan. Again.

For the second week in a row, Microsoft outsold Sony on its home turf, with the Xbox 360 beating out the PlayStation 3 on the Media Create weekly sales charts. That's likely due to the console's recent price drop in Japan and the effects of the one-two software punch of Tales of Vesperia and Infinite Undiscovery.

Xbox 360 sales were essentially halved, week-to-week, but it was still enough to beat out Sony on the console front. Nintendo continued not to notice the PS3-360 console war, instead opting to sell another shitload of hardware.

• Nintendo DS - 61,242
• Wii - 29,921
• PSP - 28,674
• Xbox 360 - 13,777
• PlayStation 3 - 8,156
• PlayStation 2 - 7,720

Comments

  • niniko Guest

    hi,i am really interested in those statistics. could i ask that where do you obtain these information?
    thank you very much
    ^_____^

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles