The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 The Best Selling Console In Japan? Media Create Says 'No'

In the world of console sales, a thousand unit discrepancy here or there isn't really a big deal. But when the Xbox 360 makes headlines for being the best selling console in Japan for the week, those numbers matter. While Famitsu publisher Enterbrain calls Microsoft the winner for the week of September 8 to 14, alternative sales source Media Create sees it differently. It puts the Wii ahead of the 360 by about 1500 units.

The two sales watchers disagree on how many 360s were sold last week, which may help explain the differences in data, even though they both claim to cover the same timespan. Regardless of who won coveted third first place on the hardware charts, that's a lot of green.

- Nintendo DS - 63,859
- PSP - 30,156
- Wii - 29,686
- Xbox 360 - 28,188
- PlayStation 3 - 8,053
- PlayStation 2 - 7,669

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles