Xbox Division Hasn't Seen Consumer Slowdown

While the U.S. economy currently resides in the toilet, Microsoft says consumer spending for its Xbox and Zune division is still going strong. According to Microsoft exec Robbie Bach:
We have not seen, on the consumer side of our business, a slowdown.
Guess that explains those studio closings, huh.
Microsoft Xbox unit sees no consumer slowdown-exec [Guardian via Xboxer]
