Xbox Japan Honcho Says Price Cut Leak Was 'Disappointing'

Yesterday's big announcement at the Tokyo Xbox Media Briefing 2008 was across the board Xbox 360 console price cuts. But that news was leaked early! Whoops. Microsoft was left with announcing, hrm, what exactly was Microsoft left with? After the event, we tracked down Xbox Japan honcho Takashi Sensui:

Was it disappointing that the console price cuts leaked before you could announce it?

"It was disappointing. Very unfortunate."

That was your only big announcement today.

"That was one of our big announcements."

Oh yeah? ... Are there any surprises in store at next month's Tokyo Game Show?

"Well, you'll have to wait and see."