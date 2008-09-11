Xbox Japan Price Reduction START!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Set your watches. Starting today, Xbox Japan has another go at that cruel mistress collectively known as the people of Japan. The Xbox 360 is marked down to ¥39,800 (US$US 371) from the original ¥47,800 ($US 445). The Xbox 360 Arcade version is now priced at ¥19,800 ($US 184) compared to its original ¥27,800 ($US 259) price-tag, making it cheaper than the Nintendo Wii.

What's more, Xbox 360 with a 60GB HDD will also go on sale for ¥29,800 ($US 277). The Xbox 360 120GB hard disk has been reduced in price to ¥15,750 ($US 147) from ¥18,900 ($US 176). The measliest price reduction? The Xbox 360 512MB memory unit is now ¥5,250 ($US 49) from the original ¥5,775 ($US 54).

Will these price cuts cause widespread panic across Japan? Doubt it. But the Japanese hardware sales numbers should be interesting. They always are, you know. Well, not always, but still.

本日よりXbox 360の本体モデル改定！ [Dengeki]

