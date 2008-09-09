US Xbox Live Arcade Weekly: Sho Nuff!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week sees another triple shot of new game content coming to Xbox Live Arcade, one that is sho' to satisfy fans of classic gaming. First up is, Rocketbowl. As you might expect, Rocketbowl is a bowling game with a twist, as the balls are rocket powered. It's like bowling, but appropriately extreme, and will set you back 800 Microsoft Points.

SNK's classic 2D arcade fighter Samurai Shodown 2 also makes an appearance this Wednesday. If you want to take a look at Samurai Shodown 2's loading screen, Microsoft has been kind enough to upload that to Flickr. The official release prices it at 400 MSP, but the official game page reads 800 MSP.

Samurai Shodown 2 is not listed as having online multiplayer, but we're checking in to see if that's accurate.

Finally, Shotest Shogi will also hit XBLA this Wednesday. Microsoft describes it as "chess inspired" and has priced it at 800 Microsoft Points. Who's gettin' what?

